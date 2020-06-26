Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Scheana Shay is opening up about her challenging being pregnant journey.

In Friday’s new podcast episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the Vanderpump Policies star shared that she lately observed out she was expecting and anticipating her initially little one with boyfriend Brock Davies.

However, her initially being pregnant has resulted in a miscarriage.

“I have always been an open book and I’ve always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it. It’s just a sad part,” she spelled out whilst keeping back again tears. “A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant.”

Scheana ongoing, “I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own…My doctors said it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on my own.”

Beforehand, the “Good As Gold” singer made the determination to freeze her eggs. In addition, the Bravo star admitted to lately using 5 being pregnant exams just to make absolutely sure this being pregnant was not a wrong alarm.