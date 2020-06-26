Van with animals bound for pet stores is stolen in Westminster

A van with animals currently being sent to community pet stores was stolen Thursday evening in Westminster.

A white 2017 Mercedes Sprinter van with California license plate 02027L2 was stolen about 11 p.m. from a resort parking good deal close to 104th Avenue and Church Ranch Boulevard, law enforcement mentioned in a information launch.

The parked van experienced been still left jogging so a refrigeration device could retain the animals awesome, the launch mentioned. The amount 16 is on the again doorway of the van.

The van, which has a GPS function, was very last acknowledged to be close to West 64th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. The GPS sign has absent darkish.

There have been 10 to 15 crates in the car with birds, guinea pigs and other animals, law enforcement mentioned.

Everyone with info on the incident or the whereabouts of the van is requested to get in touch with 911 or Westminster law enforcement at 303-658-4360.