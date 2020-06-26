UPDATE | Three arrested after pregnant woman dies in Cape Town shooting

A pregnant Scottsdene woman and her child died in a shooting.

Three folks ended up arrested on Friday in link with her demise and will look in courtroom on Monday.

Mom and child ended up among the 4 folks shot for the duration of the incident.

Three suspects have been arrested in link with the murder of a pregnant woman in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein on Sunday.

She was shot in Kliphok Road.

“Anti-Gang Unit Detectives took over the investigation and on Friday, held a tracing operation comprising of AGU Detectives and AGU Visible Policing members. Three male suspects between the ages of 32 and 38 were traced and arrested,” said law enforcement spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

Crisis Health-related Providers communications officer Deanna Bessick stated the staff responded to the shooting in Kraaifontein at about 06:40 on Sunday.

“Four people were shot, including a pregnant female, 30-years-old,” she stated.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately, the female patient and her baby were dead on arrival. We would like to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The IOL described that Shaida Nathan was 9 months pregnant when she died in a volley of photographs aimed at a shack she was in.

The a few suspects will look in Blue Downs Magistrates Court docket on Monday.

* This tale has been up-to-date to point out a few folks have been arrested.