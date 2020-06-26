Two-week-old baby left in plastic bag outside Cape Town hospital

Police are attempting to locate the mothers and fathers of a baby left in a plastic bag outside the Bellville Melomed Hospital on Tuesday.

The baby woman was abandoned at all around 17:50 outside the hospital.

Within the packet, the baby was discovered wrapped in a green towel her mothers and fathers have not been positioned however.

A baby, believed to be about two weeks previous, was discovered wrapped in a green towel in an abandoned plastic bag outside the Melomed Hospital in Bellville on Tuesday.

The hospital mentioned a protection guard discovered the minor woman on the ramp foremost to the hospital all around 17:50.

“The baby was then taken into the hospital and the staff medically examined, bathed, fed and treated the baby,” mentioned spokesperson Shameema Adams.

The Division of Social Improvement has been informed – and the baby’s image is staying circulated by the Pink Women, who test to reunite households or aid locate missing individuals.

The baby who was left outside a hospital in Bellville (Pink Women)

In the meantime, the small tot is staying cared for in the hospital’s paediatric unit. She has also been examined for Covid-19, so that whoever fosters her will know what kind of care she will will need.

“The age of the baby still to be confirmed, but she is doing well and loved by the staff,” mentioned Adams.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela mentioned anyone who can aid the Bellville police find her mothers and fathers can make contact with Detective Sergeant R. Davids on 082 522 1095 or on 021 590 1001/1010 or 021 918 3000 or Crime End on 08600 10111.

Police have opened a situation of little one abandonment.