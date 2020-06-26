Twitter Thinks Eazy-E Daughter Came For Megan Thee Stallion

Reemarkable, the daughter of late West Coast rapper Eazy-E hopped on Instagram Thursday to complain about Megan Thee Stallion becoming offered the clearance to sample his traditional single, Boyz In The Hood — and Twitter felt she was calling out Meg and dragged her.

Through her rant more than her disappointment about not becoming permitted to advantage from her father’s legacy, she plainly stated that her beef was not with Meg.

“I’m straight bothered and I don’t really get bothered. But I’m not bothered by these dope-ass artists that’s making these dope-ass pieces of merch or these dope-ass musicians that’s are making these dope ass songs,” Reemarkable says in the clip soon after Meg posted a teaser clip of her approaching single.

“As long as y’all are paying homage to my father, I f*ck with that 100 percent, right? What I’m bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the OK button and say, ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it. ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write sh*t off for. We’ve been trying forever,” she continued.

“I got siblings that wanna be doing so much stuff in the likeness of my father, but we can’t — unless we wanna get some papers thrown on our table, a cease-and-desist. That sh*t’s crazy. Somebody tell me how we stop that! ‘Cause we want our daddy’s legacy, we do,” she additional.

