Twitter Thinks Eazy-E Daughter Came For Megan Thee Stallion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Reemarkable, the daughter of late West Coast rapper Eazy-E hopped on Instagram Thursday to complain about Megan Thee Stallion becoming offered the clearance to sample his traditional single, Boyz In The Hood — and Twitter felt she was calling out Meg and dragged her.

Through her rant more than her disappointment about not becoming permitted to advantage from her father’s legacy, she plainly stated that her beef was not with Meg.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR