Trump’s worker visa ban will hit Silicon Valley hard

Yesterday, President Donald Trump launched an executive buy that extended an present ban on immigrant operate visas by means of the finish of the 12 months. The move prohibits immigrants who are outdoors the United States from applying, but since new visas are commonly issued in October, the impacts of the new principles will be felt nicely into 2021.

The proclamation especially targets H-1B and H-2B visas, as nicely as J and L visas. As a outcome, the San Francisco Bay location, with its large concentration of STEM-primarily based industries, could be disproportionately impacted.

To far better fully grasp the executive order’s possible impacts on the startup neighborhood — and the tech landscape in standard — I interviewed contributor Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley-primarily based immigration attorney.

: How lengthy does the executive buy prohibit issuing new operate visas?

Sophie Alcorn: The new ban will final right up until at least December 31, 2020 and might be continued longer “as necessary.” The government ideas to revisit this buy inside of the upcoming month. Every single 60 days right after that, the Departments of State, Labor and Homeland Safety will be recommending modifications if required.

What will be some of the preliminary impacts of suspending new H-1B visas?

Beneficiaries of this spring’s H-1B visa lottery (for government fiscal 12 months 2021) will not be in a position to apply for visas at consulates this 12 months. Commonly right after the I-129 petition will get authorized in the summer time, candidates will go for visa interviews at consulates abroad to request H-1Bs and to enter the U.S. ahead of the October one standard start off date. That will most likely not be achievable this 12 months.

For people with technical, expert and study backgrounds and businesses that engage in study, a massive impact is that there will not be new J-1s issued this 12 months both for interns, trainees, researchers and professionals who are presently abroad.

Do you have a sense of how several J-one visa holders there are in the Bay Place?

I estimate that there are at least 15,000 J-one visa holders in the Bay Place. In 2018, California had in excess of 35,000 participants across in excess of 600 sponsors in accordance to the State Division. The function of the system is to market cross-cultural exchange.

J-1s are not just au pairs, who are important to so several households, like people with exclusive-wants kids, but several other varieties of staff as nicely. Other examples are publish-doctoral researchers at universities this kind of as Stanford and Berkeley in myriad fields. J-one holders are also conducting superior study at personal tech businesses in fields this kind of as AI and semiconductors and genomics.