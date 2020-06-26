TikTok to stop reading user clipboards after being exposed by iOS 14 privacy feature

Apple has reinforced its dedication to privacy with iOS 14, which contains new functions to give customers a lot more handle more than what information each and every app has entry to. 1 of these functions is a new banner alert that lets customers know if an app is pasting from the clipboard, and this is by now exposing the habits of some well known apps.

In accordance to many reviews shared on the net after the release of iOS 14 beta, TikTok is 1 of the apps that continuously reads user clipboards. The new privacy banner keeps exhibiting up on the display all the time when the app is working, and this has not only annoyed beta customers but also manufactured them concerned about TikTok copying private information with out permission.

TikTok advised Telegraph that the app is not collecting information from the clipboard. Rather, the app has a customized method to determine repetitive spam habits. The corporation alleges this feature is triggering the new iOS 14 privacy banner, and for that explanation, TikTok will no longer instantly entry user clipboards with a long term update to the app.

For TikTok, this was triggered by a feature intended to determine repetitive, spammy habits. We have by now submitted an up to date model of the app to the App Shop getting rid of the anti-spam feature to get rid of any possible confusion. TikTok is committed to defending users’ privacy and being transparent about how our app operates.

In accordance to the Telegraph report, there are other apps that continuously verify the iOS clipboard, which include AccuWeather, Overstock, AliExpress, Get in touch with of Duty Mobile, Patreon, and Google Information. We really don’t know the precise explanation for each and every app to study what customers copied from other apps, but TikTok’s selection proves that Apple is proper to employ a lot more privacy equipment.

Hey @tiktok_us, why do you paste from my clipboard each time I variety a LETTER in your comment box? Shout out to iOS 14 for shining a light on this Big invasion of privacy. inb4 they say it was a “bug” pic.twitter.com/MHv10PmzZS — Maxel (@MaxelAmador) June 25, 2020

Have you observed any other app striving to entry the clipboard all the time with iOS 14? Allow us know in the remarks beneath.

