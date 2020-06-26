TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead at 16

A reduction has struck the TikTok neighborhood.

Siya Kakkar, a prominent persona on the platform, has died, in accordance to many reviews. The social media figure from India was reportedly 16 many years outdated.

Arjun Sarin shared the information on social media, creating on Instagram, “No more words You will always be the best artist Rest In Peace @siya_kakkar.”

E! Information has reached out to police and Sarin for comment. In accordance to India Right now, Kakkar died by suicide on June 25. Nonetheless, E! Information has not confirmed the trigger of her death.

Photographer Viral Bhayani also spoke out publicly about Kakkar’s death, explaining on Instagram, “Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way.”

Kakkar rose to substantial recognition on the platform, amassing far more than one million followers of her Indian music and dance-themed material.