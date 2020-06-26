TikTok says it will stop accessing clipboard content on iOS devices

TikTok says it will stop accessing users’ clipboard content on iOS devices, following a new privacy transparency attribute in iOS 14 unveiled the video sharing platform was continuing the practice it had pledged final yr to discontinue, the Telegraph reported.

Anytime a third-get together app accesses the clipboard of a gadget with iOS 14, a notification pops up. End users found that TikTok was checking content from the clipboard every single handful of keystrokes, even when the app was operating in the background.

Okay so TikTok is grabbing the contents of my clipboard every single one-three keystrokes. iOS 14 is snitching on it with the new paste notification pic.twitter.com/OSXP43t5SZ — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) June 24, 2020

TikTok mother or father business, Beijing-primarily based ByteDance had explained earlier this yr it planned to stop accessing devices’ clipboards, the Telegraph reported, but did not give a company date.

A TikTok spokesperson explained in a statement emailed to The Verge on Friday that it had submitted an update to the App Retailer to eliminate the attribute, which it described as an “anti-spam” measure. The attribute was under no circumstances launched to Android devices, in accordance to the business.

“Following the beta release of iOS 14 on June 22, users saw notifications while using a number of popular apps. For TikTok, this was triggered by a feature designed to identify repetitive, spammy behavior,” the spokesperson explained, including the business was “committed to protecting users’ privacy and being transparent about how our app works.”

TikTok has come beneath criticism for previous protection difficulties in February 2019, the business paid $five.seven million to the Federal Trade Commission above alleged violations of COPPA, a children’s privacy law. It had been enabling kids beneath 13 many years previous to signal up for the app without having parental consent. It is because produced modifications to the app that elevated parental controls.

And a number of US government companies, such as the Transportation Protection Administration, the State Division, the Division of Homeland Protection, the Navy and the Army, have banned the use of the app on government-issued devices, citing protection issues above ByteDance’s connections to the Chinese government.