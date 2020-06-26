‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Gets Medical Attention After Solitary Confinement Release

The former zookeeper, who is serving a 22-yr jail sentence following a conviction for his murder-for-retain the services of plot, was positioned in isolation when his prison began to have COVID-19 scenarios.

Joe Exotic, star of hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“, has been launched from solitary confinement immediately after expressing fears he’d die in isolation.

The former zookeeper-turned-felon is at this time serving a 22-yr prison sentence immediately after currently being convicted of plotting a murder-for-retain the services of towards Carole Baskin, between other expenses.

Back in April (20), his husband, Dillon Passage, informed Andy Cohen‘s SirusXM display that Joe was positioned in solitary confinement immediately after the prison he was in began to have scenarios. He mentioned that he was unable to communicate to him as a outcome of the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Joe’s representative Eric Appreciate announced the information, creating: “Joe is OUT of isolation and getting the care he needs because of YOU!!”.

“More than 2,000 of Joe’s BIGGEST FANS hand-wrote letters asking for his release and it worked, proving that there is strength in numbers. THANK YOU!!!”.

In a lengthier statement, Eric thanked supporters for “taking time out of your busy lives, in spite of all that is going on in this world around us today, to write and ask that he be released,” and praising followers for “the kindness shown from all of you.”

Alongside the statement, he also integrated a quote from Joe, dated June 23, which study: “I am in a real hospital bed with a window.”

Joe previously shared his fears he will be “dead in three months”, due to his healthcare difficulties allegedly currently being ignored, and Dillon has reiterated the severity of his lover’s affliction, explaining that Joe demands entry to blood transfusions to deal with an antibody deficiency and anaemia.