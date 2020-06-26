The Simpsons Will No Longer Have White Actors Voice Characters of Color

The Simpsons is creating a alter to its casting method.

On Friday, June 26, producers for the animated sitcom advised E! Information in a assertion, “Relocating ahead, The Simpsons will no lengthier have white actors voice non-white people.”

Before this yr, The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria, who is white, stated he would no lengthier voice Apu adhering to several years of criticism encompassing the show’s portrayal of the Indian-American usefulness keep operator.

Also on Friday, Household Guy author and producer Mike Henry stated he was parting way with his character on the animated Fox sequence. He tweeted, “It is been an honor to participate in Cleveland on Household Person for 20 several years. I really like this character, but individuals of colour need to participate in people of colour. Consequently, I will be stepping down from the purpose.”