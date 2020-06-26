The Office Removes Blackface Scene From Season 9 Episode

The Office is building a alter to an episode to consider out the use of blackface. The episode in problem, 2012’s “Dwight Christmas,” characteristics Rainn Wilson‘s character, Dwight, making an attempt to get his coworkers to take part in a Schrute household Dutch Xmas custom. As element of his endeavours, Dwight has Nate (Mark Proskch) gown up as Zwarte Piet, a companion to Saint Nicholas in Dutch folklore. The character was ordinarily performed by an actor in blackface.

“Dwight Christmas” aired as element of the ninth and remaining year of the Emmy-profitable collection.

Sequence creator Greg Daniels is powering the edit to the episode. The new edition will be on Netflix, syndication and the other platforms the demonstrate is offered to obtain.