The Nexus Q was the weirdest Android device ever made, but led Google to far better products

It can be June 2012, and Google is a extremely unique firm. Android four. Ice Product Sandwich was the most current and biggest, the initial Chromecast was however a 12 months from launching, Android Television was two several years absent, and the Google Residence would not start for two a lot more several years right after that. At its annually Google I/O developer convention, Google announces a entirely baffling device: the Nexus Q.
For these who have not been close to the Android planet for that prolonged, you will have definitely no plan what the Nexus Q was. And even if you do know about the Nexus Q, you possibly in no way noticed or utilized one particular.
Initial, the basic principles: the Nexus Q was a media streamer created to hook up to your residence theater and be managed remotely by cellphone applications — it experienced no interface of its personal, other than the capability to rotate the top rated of the sphere for quantity and faucet it for participate in/pause. This shot place-like orb was specifically exclusive mainly because it failed to match in to any regular mould of residence theater tools — and that was the stage. It was huge, matte black, spherical, and weighty — and an LED ring altered hues to give you position info.
From a nerdy point of view, it truly is even a lot more fascinating when you appear at what was within: this point ran Android! The then point out-of-the-artwork Android four. Ice Product Sandwich, in fact — and it did so with a smartphone-design twin-main processor, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. This intriguing very little cannonball was also packed with connectivity: Wi-Fi, ethernet, micro HDMI, optical audio, and banana plugs for analog audio.
But in spite of all of that electricity and connectivity, the Nexus Q did just 3 points: performed Google Enjoy Songs, Google Enjoy Films & Television, and YouTube. Indeed, that is it. Now the way it performed media was novel for the time, even though — fairly than use an interface and distant on the Nexus Q alone, you merely utilized the Enjoy Songs, Enjoy Moves & Television, and YouTube applications on your cellphone to queue up material. Every person in the area could see and increase to the queue, with the aim of possessing a pleasurable and collaborative media practical experience.
The Nexus Q was overbuilt, hardly able, and extremely high priced — but it was great.
We realized the Nexus Q was … not a wonderful solution, even at the time. All of that extremely more than-developed components was high priced. At $300, the identical selling price the Nexus four would debut for afterwards that 12 months, the Nexus Q experienced successfully zero possible marketplace. But we however beloved it mainly because it was entirely more than-engineered for every thing it did, utilized Android in an fully new way, and experienced so a lot assure as a principle. It was a extremely “Google” solution.
In May possibly 2013, much less than a 12 months right after getting unveiled, and with possessing in no way formally absent on sale, Google entirely finished guidance for the solution. A small quantity of Nexus Qs ever produced their way out into the planet, possibly from giveaways at Google I/O or a little quantity of folks who pre-requested them and were being refunded their cash as a consolation.
But the Nexus Q died so that considerably better potential products could dwell. As I pointed out from the commence, we can see the DNA of the Nexus Q dwell on in other extremely prosperous products. The initially Chromecast, which revolutionized the planet of media streaming, plainly developed on the Nexus Q’s plan of a headless media participant and material queueing from a assortment of equipment. Android Television took more than the other facet of the equation, with a committed media participant and a lot more electricity. And you can even attract the lineage of the initial Google Residence again to the Nexus Q a very well, each from the interface-absolutely free Casting practical experience and actual physical enter mechanisms of rotating and tapping the surface area.
There was possibly no time or planet in which the Nexus Q could have introduced and been prosperous, even if Google actually improved the practical experience and executed on the possible of the device. But it however retains a unique spot in the hearts of early Android fans, and its legacy can be identified through Google products nowadays no matter of no matter if folks in fact don’t forget it.