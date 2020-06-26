The New Faces of Pride: Supergirl’s Nicole Maines on Lady Gaga, Representation and More

With coronavirus producing big-scale festivals a public wellness hazard and widespread protests forcing the nation into a reckoning on racial inequality, this Pride season is a single contrary to any other. And but, the spirit of a motion itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a near and Global Pride Day nears, E! Information has asked some of Hollywood’s newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride implies to them in 2020.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

When Nicole Maines joined the cast of Supergirl in its fourth season as Nia Nal/Dreamer, she created background by getting to be TV’s initial trans superhero. Given that then, she’s actively aided form the stories written for her groundbreaking character, which include a single this March that tackled the really genuine-globe challenge of violence perpetrated towards the trans local community.

“It was so this kind of an wonderful episode to do since the really initial day that I walked on set, men and women had been coming up to me and just saying how fired up and pleased they had been to be ready to do this story on Supergirl,” Maines informed E! Information about episode earlier this 12 months. “Everyone kind of understood the importance of this episode and everyone was just like, Nicole, I’m so happy to be doing this. I’m so excited for people to see this episode. So it was a feeling not just for me, but for everybody on set of importance surrounding this episode, which was really great to see.”