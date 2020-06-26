The Last of Us Part II sold 4 million copies in three days

Sony is by now revealing how effectively The Last of Us Part II is doing in conditions of income immediately after only a 7 days because the game’s start.
TLOU two has sold much more than 4 million copies as of June 21st, in accordance to the PlayStation Blog site, producing it the speediest-offering initially-social gathering PS4 distinctive to day. It is value noting that the variety does not encompass a entire 7 days of income and rather only incorporates three days.
The preceding start document-holder is 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Guy with three.three million copies delivered in three days, with 2018’s God of War subsequent shut driving with three.one million copies delivered in its initially three days.
As impartial movie video game sector analyst Benji-Income pointed out, it took Sony two months to expose the income figures for God of War and Spider-Guy.
Anything I believe is extremely significant to notice
It took Sony two months to announce both equally preceding document holders start figures (GOW and Spidey). They needed to get interior knowledge for as several marketplaces as doable
TLOU Part II only took one 7 days, that means its most likely Significantly Earlier mentioned 4 million sold
— Benji-Income (@BenjiSales) June 26, 2020
Irrespective of getting panned by a tiny but vocal team of “fans,” it appears to be The Last of Us Part II is nevertheless offering really effectively.
“We are so immensely grateful to the tens of millions of enthusiasts close to the earth that have performed The Last of Us Part II and shared their encounters with us about the final 7 days,” mentioned The Last of Us Part II imaginative director Neil Druckmann, in a modern push launch.
PlayStation’s summer season of PS4 exclusives started off with The Last of Us Part II, but much more game titles are coming quickly.
Impending key PlayStation 4 game titles include things like Marvel’s Iron Guy VR (releasing July third) and Notorious developer Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima (launching on July 17th).
Supply: PlayStation