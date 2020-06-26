The Last of Us Part 2 director Neil Druckmann responds to the earlier story leaks

Earlier this yr, critical story facts leaked from The Last of Us Part 2. Although the leakers have been sooner or later recognized by Sony, this led to the widespread sharing of significant story moments weeks in advance of the game launched. Now that The Last of Us Part 2 has been launched, inventive director Neil Druckmann has shared his ideas from when the leaked materials started circulating as a element of a wider interview on Kinda Humorous.

If you have not played the game and you want to go in unspoiled, it is significant that you end studying correct right here.

You want to hold studying? Okay, right here you go.

“The thing that was really hard was when the leaks happened and you see that scene came out,” Druckmann explained, speaking on Joel’s death by way of Abby. “The love that people have for this character, and that’s all they have is that, and then play as the person that killed them. And they lose their shit. Understandably. Then we just have to sit there for two months being like, ‘There’s more to it, but we can’t say anything right now’. They just live with that frustration and anger. That was hard. That was really fucking hard.”

Very best VPN companies 2020: Study about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & additional

Folks not encountering it as element of the story was one particular point, which Druckmann presently described as “one of the worst days of my life” but then harassment started, with death threats and anti-Semitic commentary currently being sent to the studio via social media. Druckmann states “I knew people would get upset at a character they love dying. I never thought it would reach this kind of hate? I don’t know how to describe it, even. Frustration?”

“At some point, it took a few days, you realise the worst happened,” he continues. “The worst way this game could be presented happened – our worst fear. Because we did so much to try to protect this story.”

The Last of Us Part 2 is confident to carry on dividing opinions and creating a excellent deal of discussion in the weeks and months to come.