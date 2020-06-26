Texas Democrats’ Request To Expand Mail-In Voting Rejected By US Supreme Court – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (/AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday turned down a ask for by Texas Democrats to let all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The denial is not the conclude of the ongoing fight about mail-in voting in Texas, but it continues to be a reduction for Democrats who designed the crisis ruling ask for when the unique circumstance is tied up at the fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged the decrease court docket to contemplate the circumstance “well in advance of the November election.” Voting by mail in Texas is normally restricted to individuals 65 or more mature or individuals with a “sickness or physical condition” that stops voting in individual.

For months, Republican Texas Lawyer Standard Ken Paxton has fought increasing mail-in balloting throughout the pandemic, expressing dread of contracting the virus is an inadequate purpose.

In May well, Paxton urged an get from the Texas Supreme Court for officers in counties like Dallas, El Paso, and Harris, to adhere to voting legislation immediately after he claimed officers instructed people to ask for mail-in ballots if they dread contracting COVID-19 by professing “disability” on apps.

A federal choose in Texas sided with Democrats in May well, but that determination is on maintain pending enchantment.

Early voting in Texas starts Monday for principal runoff elections that experienced been postponed to July about coronavirus fears, but Texas is now a single of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots as verified instances access file stages and Gov. Greg Abbott reimposes limitations.

