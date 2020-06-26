Terry Crews Says Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Starting Season 8 Over, and That’s a Good Thing

Season 7 ended with Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero), a sergeant who oversees uniformed officers, acquiring a little one. They named the little one Mac, soon after John McLane, the character Bruce Willis played in Die Difficult. But Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set in current day New York, a lot more than 30 many years because that fateful vacation get together the place Alan Rickman‘s Hans Gruber was taken down. Now, it would seem difficult to think about Jake or Amy hunting at what is took place in the globe although even now feeling comfy about their jobs, in particular with a new little one. It truly is difficult to think about that Holt or Terry, two Black police officers, or Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Amy, two Latina police officers, would be ready to disregard what is occurring in the globe and carry on with their jobs as typical.

There are options to this. Make season eight the final and have the squad quit and join the motion although figuring out what to do with the rest of their lives. Or as some have recommended on Twitter, just move the complete factor to a submit office or a library and never even acknowledge it, enabling the demonstrate to carry on to be the escape a lot of have utilized it as.