‘Tenet’ Release Date Pushed Back Again Due To Surge In Coronavirus Cases – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – 1 of Hollywood’s largest summer season tentpole releases – meant to mark the return of the film theater market from its coronavirus-imposed hiatus – has been delayed nevertheless once again.

Warner Bros. announced Thursday that the release date for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” has been pushed back to Aug. 12.

The movie was at first slated to be launched on July 15. That was then delayed two weeks to July 31 just before the newest delay.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson stated in a statement to Wide variety.

The information also calls into query the release date for Disney’s “Mulan,” which is nonetheless scheduled for July 24.

Final week, Regal Cinemas announced it would get started reopening its theaters on July 10, when AMC announced it would get started reopening July 15. On the other hand, there has been a big uptick in coronavirus circumstances across California and a big swath of the U.S. above the previous handful of weeks that could throw individuals ideas into flux. California’s hospitalization prices for COVID-19 have been steadily rising.

Even though California public wellbeing officials gave the Okay for film theaters statewide to reopen earlier this month, Los Angeles County itself has not nevertheless provided permission for its theaters to reopen. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that he also would not be providing permission for theaters to reopen.