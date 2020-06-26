Teenager Who Threw Boy From Tate Modern Is Sentenced to at Least 15 Years

LONDON — A teenager who admitted he attempted to destroy a six-12 months-previous boy by pushing him from a 10th-floor viewing platform in a surprising assault at the Tate Modern museum in London final 12 months was sentenced to at least 15 many years in prison by a British court on Friday.

Jonty Bravery, 18, from Ealing in west London, pleaded guilty to one particular count of attempted murder in December, keeping away from a probably lengthy trial, and at that thorough his intent to destroy the youngster, a stranger to him, in buy to seem on the information.

At the sentencing on Friday, Judge Maura McGowan explained that while Mr. Bravery was sentenced to 15 many years, he may well never ever be launched.

“You are and will remain a danger to the public,” Judge McGowan explained as Mr. Bravery listened to the verdict by video, including that he had a “very serious mental disorder and a personality disorder.”