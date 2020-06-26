Taylor Swift Condemns 2020 Census for “Erasure of Transgender and Nonbinary People”

In honor of Stonewall Working day, Taylor Swift experienced a phone to motion for her enthusiasts.

On Friday, numerous acquainted faces joined remotely in Pride Live’s Stonewall Working day livestream function, which includes President Barack Obama, Katy Perry and the “You Need to Calm Down” singer. Stonewall Working day serves as an yearly commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall rebellion.

“Hey guys, it’s Taylor,” the Grammy winner started her information. “I wanted to say happy Pride Month. The Stonewall Inn has been such a symbol of rebellion in the face of oppression and such a safe place for people. I want to say thank you to everybody who works there, everyone who has worked there, everyone who’s made it the place that it is.”

As she recalled, “I was blessed ample to get to go and carry out at the Stonewall Inn previous summer months when my buddy Jesse Tyler Ferguson invited me to arrive and crash his established and most people there was so pretty and amazing.”