SWAT On Scene Of Spring Lake Park Standoff With Armed Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS () — Authorities are on the scene of a standoff circumstance in a Spring Lake Park community Friday night.

In accordance to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Business office, they obtained a report at about five:37 p.m. of a neighbor dispute on the 7700 block of Jackson Road northeast.

Anoka officers say the circumstance escalated, but did not elaborate on details. Authorities say a individual is at this time in a house and photographs have been fired – it is unclear if they ended up fired in the direction of legislation enforcement.

A SWAT crew is on the scene negotiating with the armed suspect.

The circumstance is ongoing, examine back again with for updates.