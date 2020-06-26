Suspect Arrested For Attempted Capital Murder Of North Texas Police Officer – Dallas / Fort Worth

WATAUGA, Texas () – Watauga Police arrested a guy for allegedly shooting an officer.

The officer is performing properly and resting at property, the police division stated.

It took place on Monday, June 22 all around 10:00 p.m.

A 2nd Watauga Police officer was injured when his foot was driven in excess of by the suspect when acquiring away.

On Wednesday, June 24, detectives recognized a suspect as Britt Jacoby Moody.

With the support of the Texas Lawyer General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit they closed in on him at an extended keep hotel in Fort Worth.

Investigators and officers surrounded the hotel and started communicating with Moody who in the long run surrendered peacefully.

Moody was arrested and taken to the Joint Detention Facility in North Richland Hills exactly where he was booked on the following expenses:

· Two expenses of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer

· 1 charge of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

· 1 charge of Evading Arrest/Detention Motor vehicle

Moody’s bond is set at $two,120,00