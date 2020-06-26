Summer Trips Expected To Be Down 14% This Year, AAA Reports

MINNEAPOLIS () — Right after canceling its yearly Memorial Day travel forecast mainly because of COVID-19, AAA has alternatively come out with a 2020 summer season travel forecast, covering July one via September 30.

AAA expects Americans will consider much more than 700 million journeys in the following 3 months. If that sounds like a good deal, it is even now 120 million fewer than in 2019.

A new survey from Examine Minnesota asked about travel programs throughout the pandemic. The survey went out to subscribers of its month-to-month travel e mail, and discovered about 42% of respondents mentioned they had been organizing leisure journeys about Minnesota in August. About 40% planned to travel in July.

The much more than 14% decline in travel is largely mainly because of decreased air travel. Car or truck journey travel is only down about three%.

The AAA summer season travel forecast also reported the top rated location for journeys this summer season will be Denver, followed by Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced travel advisories requiring site visitors from 9 states exactly where instances of COVID-19 are spiking to self-quarantine for fourteen days. In New York, people who really do not comply chance a fine of up to $10,000.