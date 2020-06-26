Steve Moakler Introduces Newborn Baby

Instagram

The ‘Born Ready’ singer now gets to be a very pleased father of two little ones as his spouse Gracie has offered start to a bouncing little one boy named William Selling price Moakler.

Nation singer Steve Moakler has turn out to be a father for the next time.

The “Born Ready” star and his spouse, Gracie, welcomed a minor brother for their 15-thirty day period-outdated son Jackson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and the very pleased father squandered no time in introducing followers to the new child.

“Hey world, say hello to William Price Moakler!” the musician captioned a collection of sweet Instagram snaps.

“His buds call him Willie. Momma was an absolute rockstar (sic) today and I’m happy to say that she and the little man are doing great. Thankful for this incredible gift and can’t wait to introduce him to his big brother tomorrow.”

The pair introduced its being pregnant information in December 2019.