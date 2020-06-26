State capture inquiry to resume hearings on Monday

The Zondo Fee is completely ready to resume its hearings on Monday.

The inquiry will listen to proof relating to the Passenger Rail Company of South Africa.

The fee has read allegations from a very long checklist of witnesses given that it started off in August 2018.

The judicial fee of inquiry into allegations of condition capture – the Zondo Fee – will resume its hearings on Monday.

The inquiry will listen to proof into allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Company of South Africa (Prasa) for the most element of the 7 days, spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela explained in a assertion.

Some of the witnesses who will testify consist of previous chairperson of the board of Prasa, Popo Molefe, head of the authorized section at Prasa, Martha Ngoye, and an estate agent, who bought a specified home to a previous formal at the company, or to an entity linked with this sort of an formal.

“There will also be evidence by an attorney from a certain law firm,” Stemela explained.

“In adherence to measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, strict social distancing protocols will be observed in the media gallery and this will result in a very limited number of seats available for members of the media.”

In February this yr, the Gauteng Higher Courtroom in Pretoria granted the Zondo fee its last extension, expressing “further extensions would not be warranted”.

The fee experienced approached the court docket inquiring for an extension, from March 2020 to December 2020.

The court docket explained the fee would not be prejudiced by the last 13-thirty day period extension – from one March 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Inquiry chairperson Deputy Main Justice Raymond Zondo explained the fee is “working flat out to try and finish” its get the job done in its lifespan.