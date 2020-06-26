St. Louis Rapper Huey, Best Known For His Hit Single ‘Pop Lock & Drop It,’ Passes Away After Being Fatally Shot

Roommates, we are sending our prayers to the relatives of St. Louis rapper Huey following reviews of him getting fatally shot.

In accordance to Fox two Now, he was shot and killed Thursday evening just ahead of midnight in St. Louis in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard close to Maple Avenue in Kinloch.

Particulars about the shooting are at a minimal through this time, but numerous individuals keep in mind Huey, whose authentic title is Lawrence Franks Jr., from his 2006 hit song “Pop Lock And Drop It.”

In the course of the investigation, authorities established that yet another particular person was shot through the shooting. The victim arrived at the Ferguson Police Division with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a community hospital for his injuries and he is anticipated to survive.

Huey, 32, leaves behind a 13-yr-previous daughter.

Followers took to social media to express their condolences as information about Huey’s passing started off to make its rounds on social media.

One particular particular person explained, “I’m so sad. In 9th grade, my friends would practice “Pop, Lock & Drop It” in front of my residing area mirror so we have been ready and prepared for college dances. Huey’s song induced so numerous content recollections.”

Roommates let’s maintain his relatives lifted in prayer through this challenging time.

