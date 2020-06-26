Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A spacewalking astronaut extra to the pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, dropping a tiny mirror as quickly as he stepped out of the Worldwide Room Station for battery perform.

Commander Chris Cassidy stated the mirror floated away at about a foot per 2nd.

Mission Handle stated the mirror by some means grew to become detached from Cassidy’s spacesuit. The misplaced item posed no possibility to both the spacewalk or the station, NASA stated.

Spacewalking astronauts put on a wrist mirror on every single sleeve to get much better views whilst functioning. The mirror is just five inches by three inches, and with each other with its band has a mass of barely 1-tenth of a pound.

Cassidy and Bob Behnken, who followed him out without having mishap, have been conducting the 1st of at least 4 spacewalks to exchange the final bunch of outdated station batteries.

The moment the 6 new lithium-ion batteries are set up, the orbiting lab need to be excellent for the rest of its operational existence, in accordance to NASA. The major, boxy batteries — additional highly effective and productive than the outdated nickel-hydrogen batteries coming out — hold the station humming when it really is on the evening side of Earth.

The battery replacements started in 2017, with prior crews placing in 18 lithium-ion batteries, half as several as the outdated ones replaced.

Cassidy and Behnken have 6 additional to plug in ahead of the task is total. It really is cumbersome perform: Every single battery is about a yard (meter) tall and broad, with a mass of 400 lbs (180 kilograms).

Their spacewalks are anticipated to proceed via July ahead of Behnken returns to Earth in August aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Behnken and Doug Hurley created background at the finish of Could with SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch.

This was the seventh spacewalk for the two males. Every single has invested additional than 30 hrs out in the vacuum of space.

