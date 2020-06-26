Spacewalking Astronaut Loses Mirror, Newest Space Junk – Dallas / Fort Worth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBSDFW/AP) — A spacewalking astronaut has additional to the pieces of junk orbiting the Earth.

The commander of the Global Space Station, Chris Cassidy, had barely exited the hatch Friday when he reported that his left wrist mirror had floated away.

48 hrs till @AstroBehnken & I phase outdoors of @Area_Station for a #spacewalk. We’re wrapping up ultimate prep which consists of “SAFER” – a gadget with a number of minutes well worth of compressed gasoline to enable us get back to Station in the unlikely occasion we develop into a human untethered satellite. pic.twitter.com/u6qFF7c8It (Affiliate Link) — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 24, 2020

Mission Handle says the misplaced mirror poses no danger to both the spacewalk or station.

Cassidy and Bob Behnken are conducting the initial of a number of spacewalks to change the final bunch of outdated station batteries. After the 6 new lithium-ion batteries are set up, the station ought to be great for the rest of its operational lifestyle.