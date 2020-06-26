South Korean police raid office of anti-North activist

South Korea police on Friday raided the office of an activist whose anti-North Korea leafleting campaign has intensified tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Police explained officers visited the Seoul office of Park Sang-hak to confiscate leaflets, account books and other relevant elements. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Company explained that Park will be summoned quickly for an investigation.

Park, a North Korean refugee who has launched balloons carrying propaganda leaflets towards North Korea for many years, has been in the spotlight immediately after North Korea abruptly applied his campaign as a justification for a series of provocative methods towards South Korea. Amongst them was blowing up an empty liaison office constructed by South Korea on the North’s territory.

South Korean officials later on demanded police investigate Park for allegedly raising animosities with North Korea and possibly endangering residents residing close to the border.

Authorities in Gyeonggi province, which borders North Korea, requested a separate investigation of a number of activist groups, which include Park’s, for alleged fraud, embezzlement and other expenses in excess of their donation routines.

Park explained Monday that his leafleting was only aimed at informing North Korean residents of the reality about their government and that he would hold sending balloons to them.

The stress on activists has led to criticism that the liberal government of President Moon Jae-in is sacrificing democratic concepts to salvage its faltering efforts for reconciliation with North Korea. The governor of Gyeonggi province is affiliated with Moon’s ruling celebration.

A balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is observed close to the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, March 26. (Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)

A police company official concerned in the situation explained officers also raided the office of Park’s brother, Park Jung-oh, who has floated plastic bottles filled with rice towards North Korea across the sea boundary. The official, who requested anonymity simply because the investigation is ongoing, explained police system to summon Park Jung-oh as well.

Voice of the Martyrs Korea, a Seoul-based mostly Christian nonprofit group, explained in a statement Friday that it flew 4 balloons carrying an unspecified variety of Bibles towards North Korea on Thursday. Seoul’s Unification Ministry expressed regret in excess of the routines and explained authorities have previously been investigating the organization in excess of its previous balloon launches.

Tensions involving the Koreas temporarily eased on Wednesday, when North Korea announced it would place off methods to avenge the South Korean leafleting, this kind of as sending its very own anti-Seoul flyers, resuming military workout routines and reestablishing guard posts at the border in violation of 2018 agreements to decrease tensions.

Some professionals say North Korea’s sabre rattling is aimed at extracting outdoors concessions in the encounter of crippling U.S.-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.