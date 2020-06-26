South Bay Communities Fear Even Steep Fines Won’t Stop Illegal Fireworks Shows – San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Police and fire departments across the Bay Place are warning residents they could encounter fines for lighting off fireworks this yr as they proceed to see an enhance in complaints.

The Contra Costa County Fire Safety District reported a 4-fold enhance in fireworks-linked calls this yr.

Morgan Hill police explained on Thursday that fines would triple amongst July one and July seven. The initial violation is $300, the 2nd $600 and a third violation runs to $one,500.

Aggravation has mounted amongst residents across the Bay Place and past who have taken to social media and community forums about what seems to be an enhance of unlawful fireworks currently being set off this yr.

“This year, they’ve been going off like crazy,” explained Alviso resident Lissette Dominguez.

Alviso has typically viewed fireworks displays in the streets as a coordinated community energy. In 2018, KPIX showed injury to a auto by fireworks and piles of debris left behind right after the Independence Day vacation.

“Fourth of July has always been a tradition that’s brought people from even out of the little town here,” explained Arsenio Rodriguez who grew up in Alviso.

In San Jose, city leaders are yet again pushing a plan produced for residents to consider a image or video of a violator and report it on-line at sanjose.gov/fireworks

In 2018, in spite of about one,100 on-line complaints, only 4 citations have been handed out since of lack of details.

Only time will inform if law enforcement across the Bay Place will crack down even more difficult this yr as additional folks are anticipated to remain household since of the pandemic, in particular as legal fireworks displays are canceled.

A police supply advised KPIX that one particular concept for the enhance in unlawful fireworks displays is that the legal displays have been identified as off.

The two Dominguez and Rodriguez feel Alviso residents will proceed their tradition of lighting off fireworks this yr but they may well tone it down since of COVID-19 worries.

“The gatherings are probably going to be smaller,” explained Dominguez.

“I still think people are going to show up,” Rodriguez explained. “Just to walk the streets, just to see if anyone is lighting off fireworks.”