Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s special birthday post for Arjun Kapoor is too sweet

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor are cousins and share an really near bond with each and every other. Arjun was noticed bringing the property down at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding ceremony in 2018 and the two have been spotted various instances at family members dinners and get-togethers acquiring a fantastic time. Currently, Arjun celebrates his birthday and Sonam produced absolutely sure to make her brother really feel special. The actress posted images with Arjun on Instagram and had some thing lovable to say about him. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you’ve gone through. Thanks for always being my corner no matter what antics I’m up to. Love you lots brother dear.”

Even though due to the coronavirus outbreak, Arjun will not be in a position to celebrate his birthday this yr in a grand way, nevertheless, the actor will make absolutely sure that he has his family members by his side. Content birthday Arjun!