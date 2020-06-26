‘Some People’ Within Dodgers Organization Test Positive For Coronavirus – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several men and women inside of the Los Angeles Dodgers corporation have analyzed beneficial for coronavirus, in accordance to Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball functions, but he was not a lot more certain.

In a meeting simply call with reporters Thursday, Friedman only claimed “some people” inside of the corporation have analyzed beneficial, and none of them have experienced “symptoms that have been problematic.”

He did not say no matter whether any gamers have been between all those who analyzed beneficial and that he was “not sure” if any gamers would be delayed in reporting for preseason instruction.

“It’s definitely possible, but I don’t know for sure,” Friedman claimed.

Gamers are scheduled to report to Dodger Stadium Wednesday with the 1st exercise routine established for upcoming Friday.

Friedman claimed he thinks there is no question the staff will have a good range of beneficial exams in spring instruction at the time.

“To me, it’s much more about how quick we are to respond to that, the treatment options, the quarantining part of it, making sure it doesn’t spread among the group,” he claimed. “And to the extent that we can contain it, and we have really good health and safety protocols in place, I think it’s something that collectively, as a group, everyone working together, I think it’s something we can manage.”

He acknowledged even so, that this is unfamiliar floor for all people concerned.

“But anyone who pretends like they can sit here today and tell you exactly how things are going to play out, I don’t subscribe to that, I don’t agree with it,” he claimed. “There’s a lot we don’t know. A lot of our conversations internally has just been about staying on our toes, staying nimble and trying to communicate our way through everything, read and react as things pop up. That’s our plan. As we learn more, we’ll get smarter with how we do things.”