Small Business Owners Navigate Complicated Corona Times, Hope Mask Ordinance Helps – Dallas / Fort Worth

TARRANT COUNTY () – Because reopening her barbershop, Laleh Rezaie has expected shoppers to dress in masks, except when obtaining a shave or beard trim.

“As of today, I’m not offering that anymore,” she stated Thursday.

With a new executive purchase by Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley taking impact Friday, Rezaie says she wished to boost the precautions she’s taking.

“I would hate to be somewhere in the chain of causation for someone to get sick. That scares me the most,” she stated.

As the amount of COVID-19 circumstances have begun to surge once again, numerous consumers have canceled.

She also had a single buyer upset about sporting a encounter covering, who prompted her to frame a mask with the phrases “Good Vibes Only” close to the entrance to her company.

Tarrant County company owners who spoke to 11 Information say they assistance the new mask necessity, even if shoppers do not. Whilst it might be a trouble, the options, regardless of whether it is currently being accountable for infections or currently being forced to near once again, seem far worse.

“If the masks help, even if there’s a chance, then we have to take that chance,” stated Macy Moore, the proprietor of HopFusion brewery.

If he had to near down once again, his company may well not survive.

“I’ll do anything I can possibly do to prevent that from happening again. Because the second dip is really gonna take a lot of people out, a lot of people,” he stated.

The mandate, he believes, will less difficult for shoppers to accept, when it is coming from the county. But, he supports something that will support preserve his doors open.

“If it’s a face mask, I’ll wear three of ‘em. I don’t care what it takes,” he stated.

