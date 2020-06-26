Sharon Stone Struggles to Accept Tragic Death of Ex-Boyfriend Steve Bing

WENN/Avalon

The Hollywood financier, who was pronounced dead at the scene right after falling from a Los Angeles apartment developing, has been confirmed to have committed suicide.

–

Sharon Stone has admitted she’s struggling to come to terms with her ex-boyfriend Steve Bing’s death, labelling the approach “really hard”.

The 62-yr-previous actress was romantically linked to Hollywood producer Bing in excess of the many years, with pictures of the pair sporadically emerging involving the 1990s and 2004. And, following the 55-yr-old’s suicide on Monday, June 23, Sharon advised U.S. Television present Further that she cannot think her former appreciate is gone.

“This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it. … He’s a complicated person who I didn’t think always made good decisions …” she mused. “It’s a tough one. It’s a very tough one.”

The Hollywood financier was pronounced dead at the scene right after falling from a Los Angeles apartment developing. His death was subsequently officially confirmed as a suicide.

As nicely as his connection with Stone, Bing appreciated a romance with British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley – which resulted in their son Damian, now 18.

&#13<br />

Following Bing’s death, Hurley paid tribute to her ex on Instagram, calling him a “sweet, kind man” and including, “our time together was very happy”. Damian also thanked his followers for their help following his dad’s passing in tragic situations.

&#13<br />

Other well known figures who paid tribute to the late producer integrated former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and Mick Jagger, who referred to as him a “generous friend”.