‘Sex Education’ Makes It Okay to Be Who You Are

Thrilled to be aspect of the hit Netflix series, the actress taking part in intercourse therapist Jean Milburn expresses her appreciation more than its varied cast and discussions of delicate and taboo topic issues.

The actress, who plays a intercourse therapist on the hit Netflix system, was drawn to the display simply because of the boundaries it pushes when it comes to tackling delicate and taboo topic issues.

“It makes it okay to be who you are, however you are,” she tells . “The fact that kids who are questioning their sexuality, or have other questions they’re curious about, can watch it, often with their parents, is beautiful.”

The 51-yr-outdated adds that the varied cast on the display has also resonated with viewers, which took her some time to enjoy.

“I’m not even sure I realized the extent to which it does that until after I’d seen it,” she admits. “You can read so much on a page, and then the minute you start seeing all of the fabulously diverse faces, and really commit to all the different storylines and the diverse dilemmas, you realize how unique and embracing the show actually is.”