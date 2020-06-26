Severe thunderstorm watch for Front Range and Eastern Plains

A critical thunderstorm watch has been set in area for substantial swaths of Colorado’s Front Range, with tornadoes, hail and 70 mph winds all feasible Friday afternoon and night.

The impacted place spans from the Wyoming border down to the New Mexico border and out on to the Eastern Plains, in accordance to the Nationwide Temperature Provider in Boulder.

Far more than four.eight million folks drop underneath the advisory, which is in area till nine p.m.