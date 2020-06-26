Several NFL Teams Now Want To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was humiliated and iced out of the NFL for his peaceful protest on the discipline in assistance of Black Lives Matter and towards police violence — but now the BLM motion is shaping politics and the NFL reportedly has various teams interested in signing him.

“I have talked to one head coach who is absolutely interested,” NFL Network’s Michael Silver mentioned on Wednesday. The only roadblock for several of these teams, nonetheless, is that teams suitable now cannot hold workout routines for Kaepernick to consider out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do, which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out. There could be a chance that something happens when teams are able to get part of it done.”

This comes the exact same week LeBron James stated that he thinks the NFL owes Kaepernick an apology.

Need to Kaepernick return to the NFL?