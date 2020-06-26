Several NFL Teams Now Want To Sign Colin Kaepernick

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Colin Kaepernick was humiliated and iced out of the NFL for his peaceful protest on the discipline in assistance of Black Lives Matter and towards police violence — but now the BLM motion is shaping politics and the NFL reportedly has various teams interested in signing him.

“I have talked to one head coach who is absolutely interested,” NFL Network’s Michael Silver mentioned on Wednesday. The only roadblock for several of these teams, nonetheless, is that teams suitable now cannot hold workout routines for Kaepernick to consider out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

