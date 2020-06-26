Seven killed in head-on two-vehicle collision on the Eastern Plains

Seven folks died Friday in a head-on crash in Cheyenne County, in accordance to the Point out Patrol.

CSP is at present doing work a head on crash on HWY 40 in Cheyenne County. Amongst Limon and Package Carson. There are at present seven fatalities. The HWY is heading to be shut for about three or four hrs. pic.twitter.com/k1nWk1jiO5 — CSP La Junta,ampLamar (@CSP_LaJunta) June 27, 2020

The two-vehicle crash took place about four:40 p.m. on U.S. 40 involving Limon and Package Carson, the Point out Patrol stated.

A white Ford F-150 pickup towing a boat was in the westbound lanes, and the driver handed a semi-truck heading in the similar path, the Point out Patrol stated. The pickup was passing the truck, in the eastbound lane, when it crashed into a inexperienced Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The Ford truck burst into flames, and 4 folks in the truck died.

4 folks were being in the Chevy truck. Two of people folks died at the scene, and yet another died when in an ambulance en route to a medical center. A different individual endured lifetime-threatening accidents and was taken by helicopter to a medical center.