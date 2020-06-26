Seven Colombian Soldiers Charged in Rape of Indigenous Girl

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Seven Colombian soldiers have been charged in the rape of a 13-12 months-previous Indigenous lady, an announcement that has alarmed a lot of in a nation previously grappling with the military’s prolonged record of abuse, which include unlawful killings and accusations of sexual assaults.
The fees, brought on Thursday by Lawyer Common Francisco Barbosa, accuse 6 soldiers of participating in the crime and 1 of becoming an accomplice. All 7 pleaded guilty in an first closed hearing, in accordance to Mr. Barbosa’s workplace.
They have dishonored “their uniform and the dignity of childhood in Colombia,” he mentioned in a statement.
The lady, a member of the Embera local community, is a pupil who had been residing with her mom and a lot of siblings in the division of Risaralda, in the western aspect of the nation, in accordance to Lejandrina Pastor, an adviser with the Organización Nacional Indígena de Colombia, the association that unites the country’s Indigenous groups.
Ms. Pastor mentioned the assault occurred following the lady disappeared temporarily, sending her loved ones into a panic. The military mentioned the assault appeared to have taken spot on Monday.
On Twitter, Colombia’s army chief, Gen. Eduardo Zapateiro, condemned any abuse “in which soldiers could be involved” and mentioned that the reported assault “does not represent the ethical conduct” of the military. The soldiers had been eliminated from the armed forces, he additional, vowing to throw investigative muscle into the situation.
A spokeswoman, Col. Sandra Garcia, mentioned the military would not be offering attorneys for the guys, as the fees had “no relation to their work as soldiers.” Attempts to attain the soldiers’ attorneys late on Thursday had been not promptly prosperous.
The allegations come as the Colombian military is trying to regain the country’s believe in following decades of civil conflict in which soldiers had been regularly accused of abuse, especially in bad and Indigenous communities.
In the early 2000s, soldiers generally killed civilians and claimed they had been guerrilla fighters, in accordance to an in depth investigation by prosecutors and human rights groups. Investigators referred to as the tactic a response to superiors’ demands that soldiers generate entire body counts to present that they had been winning a war.
These unlawful killings came to be acknowledged as “false positives” and spurred widespread domestic and worldwide condemnation. But final 12 months, Colombian generals and colonels had been informed to signal a written pledge to phase up attacks, a tactic that officers mentioned appeared to be a return to the method of the previous.
Soldiers have also been accused of sexual abuse and of spying on journalists and rights activists.
Ms. Pastor mentioned that in current many years, she had been functioning with Indigenous gals across the nation to enable them document and report sexual assaults of all types. She was skeptical that the fees towards the soldiers would lead to prolonged-phrase transform, and mentioned she viewed the reported assault as a message to gals who had begun to communicate out.
“They are saying to Indigenous women, ‘Shut up, or this is what will happen to you,’” she mentioned.
Jenny Carolina González and Sofía Villamil contributed reporting.