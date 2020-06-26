Seven Colombian Soldiers Charged in Rape of Indigenous Girl

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Seven Colombian soldiers have been charged in the rape of a 13-12 months-previous Indigenous lady, an announcement that has alarmed a lot of in a nation previously grappling with the military’s prolonged record of abuse, which include unlawful killings and accusations of sexual assaults.

The fees, brought on Thursday by Lawyer Common Francisco Barbosa, accuse 6 soldiers of participating in the crime and 1 of becoming an accomplice. All 7 pleaded guilty in an first closed hearing, in accordance to Mr. Barbosa’s workplace.

They have dishonored “their uniform and the dignity of childhood in Colombia,” he mentioned in a statement.

The lady, a member of the Embera local community, is a pupil who had been residing with her mom and a lot of siblings in the division of Risaralda, in the western aspect of the nation, in accordance to Lejandrina Pastor, an adviser with the Organización Nacional Indígena de Colombia, the association that unites the country’s Indigenous groups.