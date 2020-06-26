Sauk Rapids Police: 1 Robbery Suspect Shot In Leg, Both Then Flee

MINNEAPOLIS () — Law enforcement in Sauk Rapids say an tried property theft finished with a single of the suspects shot in the leg.

The incident occurred just before five a.m. Friday alongside the 700 block of Broadway Avenue South.

Law enforcement report that two Black younger grown ups have been included in the tried theft, and a single of them experienced a handgun. Officers claimed throughout the incident a single shot was fired, placing a single of the suspects in the leg and leading to a non-existence threatening harm. The suspects then fled the home.

The law enforcement report does not say who fired the gun that struck a single of the two suspects.

Law enforcement say the particular person who was shot in the leg has been taken care of and produced.

Investigators really don’t consider this was a random incident.