Sandra Oh Tells Kerry Washington She Really Wanted to Play Scandal’s Olivia Pope

Sorry Sandra Oh, but this casting is managed!

Whilst Scandal enthusiasts know all to effectively that Kerry Washington snagged the unforgettable position of Olivia Pope, they may well not understand an additional popular actress was much more than impressed in the component.

Whilst collaborating in the Range Studio: Actors on Actors sequence, Sandra recalled staying much more than intrigued with Shonda Rhimes‘ character on the present.

“I’ve got to tell you, I remember exactly where I was when I read that damn pilot,” Sandra recalled to Kerry. “I was on Grey’s. We ended up on phase 5. Another person snuck it to me, I really don’t know who it was, but I bought my arms on that pilot and I examine it and I was just like, ‘How could I engage in Olivia Pope?'”

“I remember going to Shonda, and it’s like, ‘How could I do this? What is this script? Could I do this too?'” Sandra ongoing. “She goes, ‘No, you’ve got to play Cristina Yang!’ I’m so glad it was you.”