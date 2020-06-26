San Francisco Delays June 29 Openings Of Salons, Museums Over Rising COVID-19 Cases – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) – Mayor London Breed declared the reopening of specific firms established for Monday, June 29th will be delayed amid worries about the growing quantities of coronavirus bacterial infections.

Hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos and tattoo parlors ended up amid the firms slated to reopen early following 7 days.

“COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We’re now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly,” the mayor stated in a sequence of tweets about the delayed reopening posted Friday.

Our reopening approach is guided by info and science. COVID-19 situations are growing in the course of CA. We are now viewing a increase in situations in SF way too. Our quantities are however reduced but growing promptly. As a outcome, we are briefly delaying the re-openings that ended up scheduled for Monday. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 26, 2020

Breed stated the town say 103 new situations on Thursday, in contrast to 20 new situations when the town reopened outside eating and in-retailer retail on June 15th.

“At our current rate, the number could double rapidly. If that continues and we don’t intervene, we’ll be at such a high number that our only option would be to shut down,” the mayor warned.

Breed urged San Franciscans to keep on sporting deal with coverings out in general public, to sustain social distancing and to exercise fantastic cleanliness.

“I know people are anxious to reopen–I am too. But we can’t jeopardize the progress we’ve made,” Breed concluded.

San Francisco bar homeowners, who have been having difficulties fiscally with their doorways shuttered by COVID-19 constraints, ended up just offered the eco-friendly light-weight on Thursday to reopen provider on patio regions and exterior tables on June 29th. That reopening has also been delayed.

Far more data on San Francisco’s reopening strategy is accessible at the San Francisco DPH web site.