Russell Crowe Says He and Ed Sheeran Once Drank Shots Out of Johnny Cash’s Grammy

Russell Crowe appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Demonstrate With James Corden and informed the story of the time he and Ed Sheeran took shots out of a Grammy that belonged to the late Johnny Funds.

The 56-12 months-previous actor explained he obtained the award from a public auction and mentioned it had been offered to Funds, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Sam Phillips, Rick Nelson and Chips Moman in the ’80s for the Class of ’55, which won Greatest Spolen Word or non-musical recording.

Crowe then explained he is buddies with Sheeran and explained the 29-12 months-previous singer has visited his farm in Australia a couple of occasions. For the duration of 1 check out, Sheeran asked Crowe if he could see Cash’s Grammy. So, the Oscar winner went and acquired it. In accordance to Crowe’s tale, Sheeran then asked the L.A. Confidential star if he knew “what we do with Grammys.” Crowe had no notion.

“He goes, ‘Why do you think that there’s a horn on a Grammy, mate?'” Crowe recalled. “‘Because we do shots.'”

Crowe then proceeded to set the scene for James Corden by dimming the lights. The Les Misérables celeb explained he and Sheeran then grabbed a bottle of Jack Daniels and began “doing shots out of Johnny Cash’s Grammy.”