Riverside, San Bernardino Counties Report Additional Coronavirus Deaths; Ventura Reports New Cases – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, although Ventura County reported further situations.

Riverside County well being officials reported 237 newly confirmed situations and 3 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 15,142 situations and 435 deaths. The county mentioned seven,272 men and women had recovered from the sickness.

There had been 311 county residents currently being handled in the hospital Thursday, with 95 in intensive care units.

San Bernardino County reported an further 362 new situations and 3 fatalities, bringing the countywide complete to 10,769 situations and 248 deaths. County officials mentioned an estimated six,168 had recovered.

There had been 311 county residents hospitalized Thursday, with 111 currently being handled in intensive care units.

Ventura County well being officials reported 27 newly confirmed situations, bringing countywide totals to two,287 situations. Of people who contracted the sickness, 44 had died, one,509 had recovered and 734 remained beneath quarantine.

There had been 54 county residents currently being handled in the hospital Thursday, with 16 in intensive care units.

As of Thursday evening, 196,442 Riverside County residents had been examined, 119,845 San Bernardino County residents had been examined and 53,349 Ventura County residents had been examined.