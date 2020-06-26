RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Daughter Noelle Robinson’s ‘Coming Out’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Genuine Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has opened up about the essential second when her daughter, Noelle Robinson, came out to her.

Noelle says that even though she did encounter some backlash, she also obtained an outpouring of positivity.

