RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Daughter Noelle Robinson’s ‘Coming Out’

Genuine Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has opened up about the essential second when her daughter, Noelle Robinson, came out to her.

Noelle says that even though she did encounter some backlash, she also obtained an outpouring of positivity.

“I actually encouraged her to just take a little social media break after as well,” Cynthia informed Up Information Data. “Noelle did get a lot of love but she did get some hate that she had to deal with. Not everyone is for gay rights. Everyone’s not for gay people, so she did get some of that hate which was tough. We got through it.”

Noelle is at present in a connection with her girlfriend, Alexis Powell.

Noelle shared, “We filmed the show almost 8 months before you actually see it on the TV. So, I kind of mentally prepared myself for the worst in terms of the hate comments. I actually did get an outpour of positivity for the most part, I was pretty happy. I definitely found out about a great thing called a filter. I can type in all of these words and they won’t even pop up and I can just move on. I just filter or block. It isn’t necessary. I’m happy in real life. I don’t care what people think anymore.”