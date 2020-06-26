Revisit Chad Johnson’s Protein Powder Funeral in The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever Clip

Pretend it can be 2016.

It truly is mid June, a informal Monday evening. You are viewing The Bachelorette, as you do. Chad has last but not least been sent residence on a terrifying 1-on-1 date involving axes exactly where you have been very positive JoJo Fletcher was about to get murdered, and the boys back at their wooded cabin are totally shedding it.

Led by 1 Wells Adams, they are throwing protein powder in the air as if it can be ashes and singing songs to celebrate his demise. Here is how we described it at the time:

“While fake James Taylor played the guitar, they said a few words of riddance for Chad and spread his protein powder like ashes on the ground. They were united. They were friends. They had seemingly forgotten that they were still all trying to date the same girl.”

Absolutely sure the funeral was about to get interrupted by Chad’s momentary return, but it was nevertheless a minute to by no means be forgotten, and now you absolutely will not neglect it, mainly because you get to relive it in Monday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever, which chronicles JoJo’s journey to really like with Jordan Rodgers. You also get to relive it in the unique clip over!