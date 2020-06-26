Residents decline coronavirus tests in Victoria’s hotspot suburbs and hotel quarantine

About 30 per cent of returned travellers in necessary hotel quarantine have also turned down free of charge virus tests, regardless of increasing infection prices coming from CBD quarantine hotels.
An “army” of about 1000 doorknockers and 800 testers are set to descend on Victoria’s coronavirus hotspots, the initial two suburbs on the hit-listing currently being Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows.
Deputy Chief Wellbeing Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen stated the response from the suburban testing blitz, which aims to check 100,000 Victorians in 10 days – or half of all residents across the 10 suburbs, had been “universally positive”.
“A lot of people knocking on doors and speaking to people individually, a lot having tests done at a whole range of testing sites that have been stood up in these areas, in drive-through areas and other pop-up sites, so it has been positive,” she stated.
But she admitted there had been scenarios wherever men and women had rejected testing each in the hotspot places and in hotel quarantine.
“I believe that not everybody who has been offered testing has taken it up,” Dr van Diemen stated.
“It is disappointing. We would like everybody to get tested in those areas.”
Dr van Diemen stated although it was not necessary for residents in hotspot suburbs to be examined, it was strongly encouraged.
“We would like to really emphasise the message that it is important to get tested and important for us to find every case in those areas,” she stated.
“We understand why people might have reservations, but we are trying to make it is absolutely easy for everybody possible to get tested.”
Asymptomatic men and women examined in the hotspot suburbs had been also not necessary to self-isolate until eventually they acquired outcomes.
“But we absolutely require anybody who has symptoms to stay at home both until they get results, not just until they get results, but until they are completely recovered,” Dr van Diemen stated.
Returned traveller Claire Langy is in quarantine at Crown Metropol right after laying her father to rest in England.
She advised taking a virus check was a no-brainer.
“There was no question that I was going to have that test done,” she stated.
“There’s an almost like a moral obligation, to do it for the greater good of the country and for making sure we kind of nip these things in the bud.”