Rescheduled 2020 Bay To Breakers Race Canceled For Virtual Event Due To COVID-19 – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) – The 2020 jogging of the Bay to Breakers, which experienced by now been rescheduled to September because of to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been canceled.

John Kane, CEO of the Capstone Event Team which organizes the race, mentioned, “After postponing the iconic Bay to Breakers race from May to September, we made the difficult decision to transition to a virtual event.”

Kane mentioned San Francisco metropolis officers, alongside with race organizers, had been not self-confident that it would be secure to host the big crowds and 1000’s of runners that collect for the yearly race, which has been operate for a lot more than a century.

In fact, the announcement arrived on the similar working day Mayor London Breed introduced the metropolis would hold off the reopening of salons, museums and other organizations established for Monday, because of to problems about a increasing range of coronavirus instances.

Organizers mentioned they are now giving members a probability to take part in a digital 12K this slide, in which they can operate the Bay to Breakers length at a spot of their personal selecting, presumably socially distanced. Runners collaborating in the digital operate would acquire their t-shirt or tank, a medal, bib and a reward hoodie.

For people not able to take part in the digital operate, members can defer registration to both the 2021 or 2022 jogging of the Bay to Breakers.

The race, popular for its costumed runners, “centipede” team runners, and random bare members, experienced been operate each yr because 1912.