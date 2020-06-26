Reese Witherspoon Learns About Homosexuality During Los Angeles Audition

During a conversation with Regina King, the ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ star admits she had a really conventional see of sexuality prior to her occupation took off in Hollywood.


Reese Witherspoon had no thought what homosexuality was till she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

The actress, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, reveals she had a really conventional see of sexuality prior to her occupation took off and she identified herself hanging out with gay persons in Hollywood.

“No one spoke to me abut sexuality when I was a teenager,” she shared through a conversation with Regina King for Wide variety. “I didn’t understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn’t explain it; my parents didn’t explain it.”

The star, who appeared with King in “Legally Blonde two: Red, White &amp Blonde“, discovered what getting gay was from a fellow aspiring actor.

“I had to learn (about it) from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles,” she extra.

Witherspoon also unveiled she integrated a conversation on the topic she had with her grandmother into her latest series “Small Fires All over the place“.

“She said: ‘Homosexuality is very rare, Reese. That’s not a thing that happens very often’. And we put it in the script,” Witherspoon explained.

The “Huge Small Lies” star previously talked about how her views on homosexuality had been shaped by her Southern upbringing through a 2006 interview with Chelsea Handler.

“I grew up, obviously, in the South and there is amazing, wonderful connectivity and people are loving and communitive,” she explained. “But there is a tiny aspect of it… People use parts of the Bible in order to express their intolerance and their hate and they manipulate it.”

