Reese Witherspoon Learns About Homosexuality During Los Angeles Audition

Instagram

During a conversation with Regina King, the ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ star admits she had a really conventional see of sexuality prior to her occupation took off in Hollywood.

–

Reese Witherspoon had no thought what homosexuality was till she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

The actress, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, reveals she had a really conventional see of sexuality prior to her occupation took off and she identified herself hanging out with gay persons in Hollywood.

“No one spoke to me abut sexuality when I was a teenager,” she shared through a conversation with Regina King for Wide variety. “I didn’t understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn’t explain it; my parents didn’t explain it.”

The star, who appeared with King in “Legally Blonde two: Red, White & Blonde“, discovered what getting gay was from a fellow aspiring actor.

“I had to learn (about it) from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles,” she extra.

Witherspoon also unveiled she integrated a conversation on the topic she had with her grandmother into her latest series “Small Fires All over the place“.

“She said: ‘Homosexuality is very rare, Reese. That’s not a thing that happens very often’. And we put it in the script,” Witherspoon explained.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=9kvAJjefkYk



The “Huge Small Lies” star previously talked about how her views on homosexuality had been shaped by her Southern upbringing through a 2006 interview with Chelsea Handler.

“I grew up, obviously, in the South and there is amazing, wonderful connectivity and people are loving and communitive,” she explained. “But there is a tiny aspect of it… People use parts of the Bible in order to express their intolerance and their hate and they manipulate it.”